BC child killed in Shawnigan Lake collision caused by speeding

A 12-year-old BC youth has died after being struck by a vehicle in Shawnigan Lake on Monday evening.Shawnigan Lake RCMP say the incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on the 4100 block of Hillbank Rd. Preliminary reports indicate the youth was rollerblading with family members when a northbound Honda Civic lost control, hitting the teenager before striking a telephone pole..The driver and a passenger, both 17, sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital. Authorities do not believe alcohol played a role, but speed was a significant factor in the collision, said Cpl. Alex Bérubé of the BC RCMP.Investigators from North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and a collision analyst assisted in the early-stage investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.