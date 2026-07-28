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BC TikTok influencer, 49, receives MAiD not long after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Rebecca Luna
Rebecca LunaRebecca Luna, TikTik; Screenshot
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Maid
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MAID Canada
healthcare Canada
Healthcare BC
BC MAiD case
TikTok influencer dies by MAiD
Victoria, BC
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Western Standard
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