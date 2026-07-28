BC TikTok influencer, 49, receives MAiD not long after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

One TikTok influencer from Victoria, BC, who documented her experience with young-onset Alzheimer’s has died via MAiD. Rebecca Luna, 49, was euthanized Saturday afternoon, as documented by a post on her TikTok page, which got over five million views."It's a hard decision [to get MAiD] I have to make," Luna told her over 90,000 followers last week about her upcoming euthanasia appointment."I have to tell you, because I am living in a body that doesn't feel comfortable, safe, good — nothing — it feels terrible."Luna claimed "waiting two weeks" when she had previously scheduled her MAiD appointment felt like "too much" and she wanted to do it sooner..She explains that when talking to her palliative care doctor, Luna expressed her wish to die sooner after the doctor asked her, "when would you go, if it was just your choice?"Luna's answer: "Now.""And so, we called and the hospital had an opening for Saturday at 10 am."She later states that she is "not choosing this, this was chosen for me I didn't just one day wake up and think 'woah I'd just love to have young onset Alzheimer's.'".Reported by Postmedia, Luna was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 48.Her eldest daughter, Maya, confirmed Luna's death.Luna leaves behind two daughters.