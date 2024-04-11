BC to grant police power to arrest parents protesting within 20 metres of schools

The BC Liberals are pushing for police to have the power to arrest people for protesting within 20 metres of a school. Premier David Eby pointed to at least 18 “alarming” instances of school protests — all of them were parents condemning the indoctrination of their children with gender ideology through the SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) 123 program.The premier also said the law is based on the same model used against people protesting COVID-19 mandates outside hospitals, according to the CBC. The legislation tabled Wednesday, would create a law that blocks people from coming within the illegal range of the building and causing a “disruption,” including “aggressive” protests.Anyone who crosses the boundary of these 20-metre “access zones” is subject to ticketing or arrest. Eby told reporters the law applies to anyone who blocks an entrance to school grounds, “disrupts” school activities, or poses a mental or physical threat of any kind to either students or staff. "They're really things we shouldn't need a law for, but unfortunately, we do,” said Eby, adding that parents protesting on school grounds is “concerning, frightening, alarming and it makes school feel like a not safe place.”BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who has consistently condemned the SOGI program, argued “there is no hate” at these protests, it is just parents who are fed up with what’s being taught to their kids. "The issue is around parental rights," said Rustad.The Conservative leader called out Eby at the same time for focusing on parental protests at schools and not on the dangerous anti-Israel demonstrations that have erupted in the city since October 7. "I'm finding it very curious that government seems focused on parents who are concerned about their children in schools ... and yet these other protests, which are focused on, quite frankly, hate, are allowed to go forward with no word from this government," said Rustad. Attorney General Niki Sharma insisted the law would have nothing to do with curbing free speech. "Access zones are not about restricting free speech," she said. "Just because you have the right to protest, doesn't mean you have the right to intimidate and harass."