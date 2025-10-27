BC to launch anti-tariff ad campaign despite Trump backlash

British Columbia is set to follow in Ontario's footsteps and launch its own anti-tariff advertisement campaign.The move comes amid backlash from United States President Donald Trump, whose dislike of the eastern province's ad was so great he terminated trade talks with Canada upon seeing it.."It's important to speak directly to Americans looking to build home or renovate," BC Premier David Eby wrote in a post on X. "Their costs are going up — because Donald Trump has slapped additional tariffs on top of already unfair softwood duties."He went on to note that "our digital campaign will be unveiled next month to explain who wins and who loses.".In a post on Instagram, Eby said another goal of the ads was to "defend British Columbia and Canada's forestry workers."Neither the exact timeline, destination, or cost of the ads has been made public..In Ontario, the campaign cost $75 million and centred around an ad featuring former president Ronald Reagan..Trump terminates 'all trade negotiations' with Canada over Ontario anti-tariff advert."The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A."He went on to declared that, "based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.".Doug Ford pulls Reagan ads after Trump backlash.Ontario Premier Doug Ford quickly pulled the ads, noting they would continue to run during the first two games of the World Series."The people elected our government to protect Ontario — our workers, businesses, families and communities," he said. "That's exactly what I'm doing."