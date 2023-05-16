Radiation treatment

A patient is prepared to undergo radiation therapy when the cancer centre at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo. 

 Courtesy Grand River Hospital

BC Cancer said it will be reducing wait times by directing certain patients to the United States to have radiation treatment done. 

“Healthcare in BC has always been about one key commitment: Getting patients the care they need, when they need it,” said BC Health Minister Adrian Dix in a Monday press release.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

So our taxes provide the health system with more per capita than most of the rest of the world yet our Health system fails to provide a service to the taxpaying patients. But, we whine and complain about the US private system which comes to the rescue. Grow up Canada and introduce a parallel public private system that benefits the whole population instead of maintaining this single payer disaster of a public system that only helps the unions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.