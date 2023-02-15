A convicted male child sex offender was transferred to a women’s correctional facility near a Mother-Child Program after he identified as a “trans woman,” according to a Reduxx report.
Tara Desousa, formerly Adam Laboucan, raped a three-month-old boy when he was just 15 years old.
Desousa had been hired to look after their infant boy and raped him so severely that the infant needed reconstructive surgery.
While in custody, Desousa ate his flesh and mutilated himself, according to the Toronto Sun.
According to Reduxx, during Desousa’s trial clinical psychologist Dr Steve Sigmond testified Desousa told him that he drowned a three-year-old boy when he was 11 years old. Due to committing the crime under the age of 12, Desousa could not be charged. Desousa became Canada’s youngest violent sex offender when he was sentenced indefinitely to prison at 17 years old.
After coming out as transgender, Desousa was moved to the Fraser Valley Institution for Women (FVIW) in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
The Canadian Human Rights Act added “gender identity” in 2017 as a protected right.
The FVIW is a minimum security prison with a Mother-Child Program (MCP) for mothers and babies.
The MCP participants share a kitchen, lounge, bathroom, and bedrooms.
Childless inmates can become babysitters or “aunties” in the MCP.
Incarcerated women’s advocate Heather Mason told government officials about multiple women being sexually harassed by trans women, including mentioning Desousa in her testimony, according to Reduxx.
Mason said Desousa has an “all-encompassing preoccupation in sexually abusing young girls.”
“One of these women reported that while in the mother-child program, two transgender individuals with convictions for pedophilia, Madilyn Harks and Tara Desousa, would loiter near her and her child, making sexist and inappropriate antagonizing comments,” said Mason.
In a 2022 report, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) found 82% of “gender diverse” prisoners had a history of sexual offences, with most of the crimes committed before becoming transgender.
More than half of the crimes involved death or serious harm to women and children.
Desousa attempted to get paroled in 2022 but was denied because a psychiatric assessment said he posed a “potential danger to society and a high risk of re-offending.”
While in prison, Desousa sold his body for sex to male prisoners, became a drug addict, and tried to kill a female correctional officer using a homemade knife, according to a 2021 Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security report.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
