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BC tribunal orders payout after motel boots guest for cannabis rule violation

Cannabis
CannabisWS Files
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Bc
Cannabis
Marijuana
British Columbia
Cannabis Laws Of Canada By Province Or Territory
Cannabis Law
Cannabis Legalization
British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal
British Columbia Compassion Club Society
Andre Pratte

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