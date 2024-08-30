BC United-Liberals MLA Shirley Bond not running for re-election, says Falcon's announcement 'complete surprise'

Longtime Prince George-Valemount BC United-Liberals MLA Shirley Bond has announced that she will not be running for re-election in October.Her decision came after now-former leader Kevin Falcon revealed that he had moved to suspend the party's campaign and back the Conservatives in order to give the centre-right the best chance of defeating David Eby and the BC NDP.."Today I am announcing that I have decided to withdraw as a candidate in the upcoming Provincial Election," Bond wrote in a statement, explaining that Falcon's move came as a "complete surprise."First elected to the Legislature in 2001, Bond has gone on to win five successive races as a member of the BC Liberals. During that time, she served as a Cabinet minister, Opposition Leader, and even briefly as Interim Party Leader."I cannot begin to describe the honour that it has been to serve the people of Prince George-Valemount and the Province of British BC," she added, thanking her family, friends, colleagues, supporters, and volunteers for having "worked so hard" over the years.Bond noted that she would be spending the next few days with her family on a pre-planned summer vacation, but that all questions would be addressed during a press conference scheduled for Tuesday September 3, 2024.The seasoned MLA's departure means the race in Prince George-Valemount is now down to one candidate, BC Conservatives' Rosalyn Bird. The BC NDP have yet to nominate anyone in the riding.A number of other BC United-Liberals MLAs and candidates have announced their names will not be on the ballot come October, refusing to even be considered to run under a Conservative ticket. Among them are thrice-elected Kamloops-South Thompson BC United-Liberals MLA Todd Stone and Chilliwack-Cultus Lake candidate Sue Attrill Knott."Thank you to everyone for their overwhelming support," the latter said in a Facebook post. "I could not have imagined that the BC United would be pulling out of the race. If this will defeat the NDP, I am in full support of the decision. Whoever you are supporting please make sure you vote on October 19th. It is very important to have your say.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.