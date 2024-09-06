BC United-Liberals Richmond Centre candidate announces Independent run

Now-former BC United-Liberals Richmond Centre candidate Wendy Yuan has announced that she will be running as an Independent in the upcoming provincial election.She is the fourth to do so since Kevin Falcon decided to suspend the struggling party's campaign and join forces with the Conservatives in order to increase their chances of beating the NDP..In a video posted to X , Yuan addressed constituents as "MLA candidate for Richmond Centre," and discussed the move."Kevin Falcon's recent decision to fold BC United has left many of you wondering about your future," she said. "I wanted to let you know that your overwhelming loyalty and support has kept me motivated."Yuan went on to explain that many of those she'd talked to since had expressed a desire for her to continue her campaign."I want you to know that Wendy Yuan's name is officially registered on BC Elections' ballot," she declared. "No one can take it away.".In a post on X, Yuan shared images of her freshly re-designed brochures, void of anything to do with BC United."I've witnessed Richmond's growth, its achievements, and its challenges for over three decades," it reads. "Under this NDP government, our community has faced escalating crime, open drug use, and a relentless surge in the cost of living. Richmond deserves better — safety, security, and affordability. I'm here to take meaningful action and address the issues that matter most to the people of Richmond Centre."The other three former-BC United-Liberals candidates who have announced Independent runs are Mike Bernier, Tom Shypitka, and Dan Davies, who represent the people of Peace River South, Kootenay-Rockies, and Peace River North, respectfully."There's never been a time in BC history when an opposition government has ever collapsed like it has here," Shypitka said, "so of course there's going to be a lot of Independents that will be running and the story right now is that in this election, it will be so close that the Independents will have the balance of power.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.