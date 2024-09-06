BC United-Liberals will run 'select number of candidates' to maintain status as registered political party

BC United-Liberals has announced that it will run a "select number of candidates" in October to maintain its status as a registered political party.Exactly who has been chosen and where they will run was not revealed.."While our full province-wide campaign for the election has been suspended, we intend on running a select number of candidates in the upcoming election," the party wrote in an email to members obtained by Global's Richard Zussman. "The intention is to ensure that BC United (formerly the BC Liberal Party) remains a registered political party with BC Elections. The candidates and ridings have not yet been decided."Officials reiterated that the campaign was simply "suspended," and that the move, "does not fold our party or erase our organization.".In a second email sent out to candidates a short time later, BC United-Liberals explained that its goal was to "ensure all legitimate expenses are paid.""We are currently reviewing all submitted invoices and reimbursement requests," the party wrote. "Please ensure all your expenses are submitted by today."Officials also encouraged people to keep donating so they can "keep the lights on," but note that donors could "make changes to their contributions" if they wished.The shakeup that followed Falcon's announcement has resulted in a number of changes. Some BC United-Liberals candidates crossed the aisle to run as Conservatives, while others dropped out or announced Independent runs.Among those who have fallen into the latter camp are Mike Bernier, Tom Shypitka, Dan Davies, and Wendy Yuan, who are running in the ridings of Peace River South, Kootenay-Rockies, Peace River North, and Richmond Centre, respectfully."There's never been a time in BC history when an opposition government has ever collapsed like it has here," Shypitka said, "so of course there's going to be a lot of Independents that will be running and the story right now is that in this election, it will be so close that the Independents will have the balance of power.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.