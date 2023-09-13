Bruce Banman

Bruce Banman 

 Courtesy Bruce Banman/Facebook

BC United MLA Bruce Banman (Abbotsford South) has decided to join the Conservatives to better represent his community and constituents. 

“I know first hand that the Conservative Party of British Columbia is the only party that stands for what’s right in the legislature, rather than what’s politically convenient or politically correct,” said Banman in a Wednesday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

