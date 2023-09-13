Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
BC United MLA Bruce Banman (Abbotsford South) has decided to join the Conservatives to better represent his community and constituents.
“I know first hand that the Conservative Party of British Columbia is the only party that stands for what’s right in the legislature, rather than what’s politically convenient or politically correct,” said Banman in a Wednesday statement.
“As a Conservative MLA, I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to speak honestly and openly on behalf of my constituents.”
Banman said he is “proud to join my friend John Rustad as the voice for everyday hardworking people in British Columbia’s Legislature.”
He added the Conservatives have common sense. They do not support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies such as the carbon tax, refuse to condone the BC NDP’s education agenda that teaches students what to think rather than how to think and will never support safe supply.
With all of the problems BC is going through, he said it “needs a leader who is a straight-up decent human being — and a party that’s willing to put politics aside to stand for what’s right.”
After watching Rustad fight for everyday British Columbians in the legislature and across the province, he has come to believe in the Conservatives and him.
Banman concluded by encouraging British Columbians who are looking for real change to join him by taking out a membership.
“Together, as British Columbians — let’s stand for what’s right,” he said.
Rustad sat as an independent since he was axed from BC United, but he joined the Conservatives in February.
