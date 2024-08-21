BC United/Liberals vows to axe provincial fuel tax if elected

BC United/Liberals has vowed to eliminate the provincial fuel tax if elected.The move is just one of many tax cuts proposed by the official opposition as they struggle to garner support..According to the party, scrapping the tax would save consumers 15 cents per litre on gasoline, reducing the cost to fill up pickup trucks or minivans by around $30."The NDP government has lost the plot. We have to scrap the carbon tax and immediately axe the fuel tax," BC United/Liberals Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier said in a statement."We don't have the luxury of rapid transit or the luxury of being able to ride bikes in rural B.C. — we don't have a choice but to drive our vehicles around to get our kids to events or work. It's time to stop punishing every day British Columbians with these taxes."BC United/Liberals has also promised to do away with Premier David Eby's plan to triple the carbon tax and cancel it altogether if the federal government does so first, and eliminate provincial income tax for 60% of British Columbians.The party is not the only entity bringing attention to the high cost of fuel in BC. In its 2024 Gas Tax Honesty Report, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation revealed that drivers in the province, namely those in Victoria and Vancouver, pay among the highest gas taxes in the country.According to the report, drivers pay between 8.5 and 14.5 cents in provincial excise taxes, 35.6 cents in carbon taxes, and 10 cents in federal excise taxes on every litre of gasoline. In Vancouver and Victoria, that is compounded by transit taxes of 18.5 and 5.5 cents, respectively. As a result, taxes on a 64-litre fill-up in Vancouver come to $50, while in Victoria they are $47.50, and in the rest of the province they are $43.60."Politicians from all of our political parties need to come together this election season and promise to cut taxes on essentials like gasoline and home heating," CTF BC Director Carson Binda said, emphasizing that, "carbon taxes cause a lot of pocketbook pain for ordinary families without any meaningful environmental gain."