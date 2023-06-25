Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) will remove tuition fees for eligible indigenous students as part of its commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation.
“Education is fundamental to reconciliation,” said KPU President and Vice-Chancellor Alan Davis in a press release.
“We are committed to creating new opportunities and a welcoming environment for indigenous students in higher education.”
Davis said offering free tuition to eligible students “continues KPU’s efforts to have open and generative partnerships with indigenous communities.”
The release said KPU will waive tuition for incoming and current students who are members of the Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Musqueam, Tsawwassen, Qayqayt, and Kwikwetlem First Nations effective fall 2023.
KPU’s announcement — making it among the first post-secondary institutions in British Columbia to introduce a tuition waiver — coincided with the release of a landmark framework to address and reduce ongoing systemic colonialism, oppression, and racism indigenous people continue to experience.
The KPU Pathway to Systemic Transformation is the university’s response and commitment to upholding the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action. The framework addresses calls for justice stemming from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA People and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
KPU Associate Vice President of Indigenous Leadership, Innovation, and Partnerships Gayle Bedard said the framework will provide important guidance to the community.
“Weaving together our traditional languages, vibrant cultures and histories with Western knowledge systems will create educational opportunities to learn the true colonial history of Canada,” said Bedard.
“As non-indigenous peoples commit to walking this path of transformation with respect, accountability and transparency, they will proudly recognize their contributions to a better and stronger future for indigenous peoples and their communities.”
KPU Chancellor Kim Baird said post-secondary institutions have a critical role to play in how indigenous people and Canadians move forward.
Baird acknowledged Canada is “at a unique time in the history of this country — a time when we are confronting the colonial past of Canada.”
“As KPU’s first indigenous woman chancellor, I am proud of seeing the work the framework represents to ensure KPU contributes to transformation over time,” she said.
The University of Waterloo announced on May 25 it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where it is located.
Incoming and current U of W students who are members of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Six Nations of the Grand River will be eligible to have their tuition fees waived effective fall 2023. Students will need to meet admission requirements for a full-time undergraduate or graduate program at the university to qualify.
“We recognize universities generally, and the University of Waterloo in particular, have an obligation to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action,” said U of W Associate Vice President of Indigenous Relations Jean Becker.
(3) comments
That is just wrong. So now it is acceptable to discriminate against society but not other parts of society. If your native, step right this way for your free education. How do they determine which natives get a free education and who has to pay? Do they start charging reduced tuition fees for natives, slightly higher for blacks, higher still for Asians and finally really high tuition for whites as punishment? This is now saying that it is okay to discriminate based on the colour of your skin. This isn't progress this is regression. The Lieberals and woke are determined to completely destroy society in favour of chaos.
This woke-Liberal notion that dividing people up into different 'classes' and treating them differently based on a perception of race, makes about as much sense as fighting fires by pouring gasoline on them.
Just as pouring gas on a fire only makes it larger, employing racism to fight racism will only increase it.
I DON'T UNDERSTAND. If you're 1/32 aboriginal (or more) you ALREADY get free secondary school. Doesn't anybody else KNOW this? ! They also get a lump payment at eighteen years old. They also get free hunting fishing gaming licences for live with NO TAGS necessary. That's a big deal when you can drop ten deer and sell them, or catch a boat load of FISH and sell them , like theyre dealing with in Nova Scotia. (no fishing limits or laws apply) Doesn't anybody CHECK things like this or even just ASK someone? [whistling]
