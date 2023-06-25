Kwantlen Polytechnic

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) will remove tuition fees for eligible indigenous students as part of its commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation. 

“Education is fundamental to reconciliation,” said KPU President and Vice-Chancellor Alan Davis in a press release. 

rianc
rianc

That is just wrong. So now it is acceptable to discriminate against society but not other parts of society. If your native, step right this way for your free education. How do they determine which natives get a free education and who has to pay? Do they start charging reduced tuition fees for natives, slightly higher for blacks, higher still for Asians and finally really high tuition for whites as punishment? This is now saying that it is okay to discriminate based on the colour of your skin. This isn't progress this is regression. The Lieberals and woke are determined to completely destroy society in favour of chaos.

Tiberius
Tiberius

This woke-Liberal notion that dividing people up into different 'classes' and treating them differently based on a perception of race, makes about as much sense as fighting fires by pouring gasoline on them.

Just as pouring gas on a fire only makes it larger, employing racism to fight racism will only increase it.

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

I DON'T UNDERSTAND. If you're 1/32 aboriginal (or more) you ALREADY get free secondary school. Doesn't anybody else KNOW this? ! They also get a lump payment at eighteen years old. They also get free hunting fishing gaming licences for live with NO TAGS necessary. That's a big deal when you can drop ten deer and sell them, or catch a boat load of FISH and sell them , like theyre dealing with in Nova Scotia. (no fishing limits or laws apply) Doesn't anybody CHECK things like this or even just ASK someone? [whistling]

