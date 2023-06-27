BC wildfire

BC Wildfire Service crews ignited controlled fires in August to try to prevent the growth of the Keremeos Creek wildfire, 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton.

 Courtesy BC Wildfire Service

The Coastal Fire Centre (CFC) said there has been a higher-than-average number of wildfires on Vancouver Island, and all 46 were started by people. 

“On the Island, we haven’t had any natural caused fires, all 46 have been human-caused,” CFC fire information officer Jade Richardson told CHEK News Monday. 

Tags

(2) comments

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Kind of puts the "climate change" theory in the toilet doesn't it?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/canada-us-vow-to-fight-fires-in-name-of-climate-change/article_1825e9fa-144d-11ee-b1a0-33caae745df2.html

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.