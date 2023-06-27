The Coastal Fire Centre (CFC) said there has been a higher-than-average number of wildfires on Vancouver Island, and all 46 were started by people.
“On the Island, we haven’t had any natural caused fires, all 46 have been human-caused,” CFC fire information officer Jade Richardson told CHEK News Monday.
For the mainland portion of the CFC, there has been one natural-caused fire and 31 human caused.
Human-caused fires can be intentional, but they are often accidental. These fires could be from cigarettes, sparks from machines such as ATVs or other vehicles, or other accidental means.
For fires determined to be human caused, natural resource officers initiate an investigation to determine if they were started by illegal activities and whether the person responsible can face fines.
Richardson said there are a total of two wildfires on average at this time each year.
She acknowledged northern British Columbia continues to be busy with firefighting. She said the CFC was “supporting efforts across the province wherever possible, while ensuring that we have the resources we need here on the coastal side to support our future and potential starts.”
Fire resources are shared across BC, so the CFC is able to send resources elsewhere to help out in a typical year. This year, it's been sending fewer resources due to the higher number of wildfires.
Richardson went on to say it was anticipating some lightning coming through to Vancouver Island.
“When lightning comes through, we need resources available to respond to those,” she said.
“And when there’s human-caused wildfires happening simultaneously, it does take resources as well.”
She admitted people are often good at following prohibitions to prevent wildfires across the province.
There is a campfire ban in place on Vancouver Island at the moment.
The fire danger rating across Vancouver Island is high, with a few pockets of extreme risk and one small area which is moderate.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said June 8 on Real Talk Ryan Jespersen her government will be bringing in arson investigators from outside the province to trace the cause of the wildfires.
Kind of puts the "climate change" theory in the toilet doesn't it?
https://www.westernstandard.news/news/canada-us-vow-to-fight-fires-in-name-of-climate-change/article_1825e9fa-144d-11ee-b1a0-33caae745df2.html
