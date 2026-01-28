News

BC will be kept 'in the loop' on new pipeline talks, Smith says following meeting with Eby, Carney

Eby has repeatedly expressed his frustration over the fact that BC was not given a seat at the table during the process that culminated in Smith and Carney signing their MOU.
Premier Danielle Smith, Premier David Eby, and Prime Minister Mark Carney
Premier Danielle Smith, Premier David Eby, and Prime Minister Mark CarneyScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Alberta
Bcpoli
Abpoli
Prime Minister
British Columbia
Pipeline
Ab
Mark Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news