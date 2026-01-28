BC will be kept 'in the loop' on new pipeline talks, Smith says following meeting with Eby, Carney

Premiers David Eby and Danielle Smith met with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Wednesday to discuss western Canada's role in the national economy.While the trio failed to come to an agreement on a new pipeline, the Alberta leader said that she has vowed to keep her British Columbian counterpart "in the loop" on the project from now on..Eby 'anxious' about impact of pipeline MOU, says BC should have had seat at the table.Eby has repeatedly expressed his frustration over the fact that BC was not given a seat at the table during the process that culminated in Smith and Carney signing a memorandum of understanding regarding the construction of a pipeline to BC's North Coast.."The premier, prime minister, and I talked about the aspects of the MOU — and there's many aspects in there where we have a lot of common ground," Smith told reporters following the meeting, citing electricity, liquid natural gas, and the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. "We've got some work to do of course, consulting with First Nations, but we've pledged to keep the premier in the loop as those conversations go on."She added that Eby was "grateful" that the meeting took place, and is looking forward to hearing updates as they come.."We're going to have our project in June," Smith continued, "so there will be a little bit more clarity about what the route is, and I think that will go a long way towards getting the support from First Nations, not only to [Eby] but for the country."Eby echoed Smith's sentiments on the productivity of the discussion, and made it clear Alberta had "committed to keeping us posted on their work as they try to identify a proponent on their project.""A big part of the conversation was about Western Canada's role in the Canadian economy and how we're driving it forward," he added, "so I'm sure we'll find common ground there, and I look forward to seeing what Alberta comes up with in terms of a proponent."Eby did not answer when asked about his "red lines" for the pipeline and how he's preparing for his upcoming one-on-one meeting with Smith..'NEVER GONNA HAPPEN': Eby, First Nations tell Smith to give up on dream of pipeline to BC.Eby has not minced words when talking about the possibility of a new pipeline to BC's North Coast. "It will never be built and it's never gonna happen," he said in November shortly before the MOU was signed. "There is no route, there is no proponent, there is no financing."