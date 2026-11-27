A 90-year-old BC woman has been slapped with a $368 distracted driving ticket after police caught her checking Facebook behind the wheel.BC Highway Patrol said the Nelson woman was stopped shortly after 10 a.m. on November 16 when an officer spotted her holding a red cellphone in her gloved hand while driving.Police said the woman had been checking her social media feed.“These powerful little devices are massively distracting, and that’s why people keep using them right in front of our officers,” said BC Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McLaughlin.“This woman lived 60 years of her life before cell phones existed, but she got sucked into checking Facebook while driving.”“If she can’t resist, maybe you can’t either. Consider putting your phone out of your reach while driving.”The elderly motorist was handed a $368 ticket for using an electronic device while driving, contrary to Section 214.2(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.Police said the woman was polite and dignified while receiving her ticket and was not observed committing any other traffic violations.McLaughlin said the incident serves as a reminder that distracted driving is dangerous regardless of a motorist’s age or experience.“We applaud and admire any 90-year-old who has the functional awareness and ability to drive,” said McLaughlin.“But no one is safe when they drive while distracted.”