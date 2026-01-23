BC woman found dead on Australian beach likely drowned

The autopsy for 19-year-old BC native Piper James has deduced that the Campbell River native likely died due to drowning.James' body had been discovered by police at around 6:35 am local time Monday, after a passerby reported seeing a woman's body surrounded by a pack of around 10 dingoes.James was staying and working at a backpacking hostel on the island of K'gari, which is locally notorious for the roaming packs of dingoes that live in and around the sandy beaches on the island.It was reported by local police that James' body showed signs of being "interfered with" by the dingoes, but it was unclear whether this was before or after her death..On Friday, the Coroners Court of Queensland announced that following a preliminary assessment, a coroner had "found physical evidence consistent with drowning."The coroner also reported that James had injuries which were consistent with dingo bites, but most of the significant dingo-related injuries were caused after her death."Pre-mortem dingo bite marks are not likely to have caused immediate death. There are extensive post-mortem dingo bite marks," said the spokesperson for the coroner.They also ruled out any foul play, stating, "There is no evidence that any other person was involved."The coroner's court says it is now waiting for pathology results before conclusively determining a cause of death. Results for the pathology test may take several weeks to be released.