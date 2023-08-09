gavel
The British Columbia father known in court documents as C.D. is a free man after winning at the province’s Court of Appeals.

In 2021, C.D. was ruled guilty of contempt of court after breaching publication bans that prevented him from speaking out about the medical transiting of his child without his consent. Justice Michael Tammen sentenced the father to six months in jail and ordered him to pay $30,000 to charity.

(2) comments

free the west
free the west

The process is the punishment. Like in all totalitarian systems. We are there now.

Report Add Reply
Leonidas
Leonidas

Pretty clear who the real criminals are! More and more are "detransitioning" and telling their heartbreaking stories. We're living in a time like no other. Derangement of all colours on full display!

Report Add Reply

