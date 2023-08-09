Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The British Columbia father known in court documents as C.D. is a free man after winning at the province’s Court of Appeals.
In 2021, C.D. was ruled guilty of contempt of court after breaching publication bans that prevented him from speaking out about the medical transiting of his child without his consent. Justice Michael Tammen sentenced the father to six months in jail and ordered him to pay $30,000 to charity.
The father was released on bail after 69 days in jail, but later had more court appearances as the prosecution argued he should return to jail.
In June, the father had a hearing in the Vancouver Court of Appeal where his counsel, Samara Hiscock and Brent Anderson from Johnson Doyle Vancouver Criminal Lawyers argued that C.D. should not return to prison due to having insufficient counsel and the original sentence being too severe.
The Court of Appeals amended Justice Tammen's original sentence to credit the father with time served, while also dismissing the fine order against him.
C.D. was not available for an interview. On May 31, the father posted to Facebook that he thought his legal team performed well and had the judge’s favour.
“Where do you begin on a day that was a real circus? I guess you start by saying you are back home. However, I am not home because I was exonerated. Rather, I am home because I continue to remain out on bail while the three-judge panel at the BC Court of Appeal deliberates their judgment. My legal team at the Johnston & Doyle law firm did an incredible job defending me today ... and definitely outperformed the ‘Crown’ of the AG office,” wrote CD.
“By comparison ... these judges were very annoyed with [the] ‘Crown’. They quizzed ‘Crown’ counsel as to why they made a plea deal for 45 days as time served back in April 2021 while now demanding that the full half year sentence (and $30,000 fine) be upheld.”
In 2018, when C.D.’s child was 13, the dad sought a court injunction to stop her from scheduled testosterone treatments to transition her to a male. After that effort failed in Feb. 2019, the father granted an interview to a U.S. publication and a Canadian YouTube channel, despite conduct orders not to talk to the media.
The process is the punishment. Like in all totalitarian systems. We are there now.
Pretty clear who the real criminals are! More and more are "detransitioning" and telling their heartbreaking stories. We're living in a time like no other. Derangement of all colours on full display!
