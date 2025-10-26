BCGEU reaches tentative agreement with BC gov't after eight weeks of strike action

The British Columbia General Employees Union has reached a tentative agreement with the government after eight weeks of strike action.Members must now review it and agree to the terms before anything is finalized..In a letter to members, the BCGEU explained that the deal includes a general wage increase of 3% per year for four years, and "additional targeted pay adjustments for the lowest paid workers ... to address the affordability crisis."It also provides a number of "non-monetary improvements and enhanced benefits," such as "improved fairness around telework," "stronger job protection," "a faster grievance tribunal process," and "improved vision care and counselling benefits."."After nine months of bargaining and eight weeks of strike action, BCGEU public service members have reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government that makes meaningful progress on wages, affordability, and respect for frontline workers," the union wrote in a post on X. "This agreement was won through solidarity — from members who stood strong on hundreds of picket lines to allies across the labour movement who stood beside them."Meanwhile, members of the Professional Employees Association remain on strike as their union continues to fight for higher wages and better working conditions."BCGEU members will continue to respect PEA picket lines in solidarity with those workers, who have yet to reach a fair deal with government," the post continued. "Until members hear otherwise, all picket lines will remain up."