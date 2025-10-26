News

BCGEU reaches tentative agreement with BC gov't after eight weeks of strike action

Strikes will continue until the deal is ratified by both sides.
BCGEU rally in Vancouver
BCGEU rally in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Strike
Bc Ndp
Tentative Agreement
Bcgeu
British Columbia General Employees Union

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news