News

BC's Ksi Lisims LNG signs landmark 20-year export deal with Germany

Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper (left) and Davis Thames, President, Founder and CEO of Western LNG.
Michael Lewis, CEO of Uniper (left) and Davis Thames, President, Founder and CEO of Western LNG. Courtesy of Uniper.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Adrian Dix
Lng
Uniper
LNG exports
Ksi Lisims
Ksi Lisims LNG terminal
Nisga'a Nation
Jill McKnight
Ksi Lisims project
Michael Lewis
Davis Thames
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news