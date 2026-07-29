BC's Ksi Lisims LNG signs landmark 20-year export deal with Germany

CALGARY — British Columbia’s proposed Ksi Lisims LNG project has signed a 20-year supply deal with German energy company Uniper, securing Canada's first major long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export agreement.The agreement, signed in Germany in the presence of German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Canada's Ambassador to Germany, Vera Alexander, will see Uniper purchase two million tonnes of LNG annually — equivalent to roughly 30 terawatt-hours of energy — for up to 20 years.The agreement is structured on a free-on-board basis, with the first shipments expected to begin in 2032."This agreement is about far more than LNG," Uniper CEO Michael Lewis said."By signing this long-term off-take agreement, we are strengthening Uniper's portfolio with a reliable source of LNG from Canada."The contract represents Canada's first significant long-term LNG supply agreement with Germany and comes as European countries continue seeking stable energy supplies following years of market disruptions..Ksi Lisims LNG president and Western LNG founder Davis Thames called the agreement the beginning of a long-term relationship with Europe's energy sector."The LNG sales agreement that we have entered into today with Uniper is our first with a European utility," Thames said.He added that Canada's natural gas reserves, combined with British Columbia's hydroelectric system, would make Ksi Lisims one of the world's lowest-emission LNG facilities.The proposed export terminal will be primarily powered by hydroelectricity rather than natural gas-fired turbines,which are typically used at LNG plants.Developers claim the facility's carbon intensity will also be approximately 90% lower than conventional LNG export terminals.At an event in Vancouver on Wednesday, Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs, said the agreement was an “important moment for our country’s ambition as a global energy superpower.”“Canada has earned a reputation as a reliable trading partner. In a world that is becoming more uncertain, that reputation matters,” McKnight said..BC gov't signs off on massive LNG project near Prince Rupert.“Many of our allies face urgent challenges when it comes to energy availability and security, and the need for trusted partnerships is only becoming greater.”The project is planned for Pearse Island on Nisga'a Nation-owned land near the mouth of the Nass River in northwestern British Columbia, with the nation being a co-developer of the project alongside Western LNG and Rockies LNG.The proposed facility is designed to produce 12 million tonnes of LNG annually from two floating liquefaction and storage units.The project is intended to follow a pathway toward net-zero emissions while providing Canadian LNG to international markets.According to BC’s Energy Minister Adrian Dix, BC will be “the sixth-largest producer of LNG in the world” by 2030, and he added the new agreement shows that the BC government’s policies are strongly supported by both its national and international partners.“British Columbia is the place to invest, and British Columbia is leading Canada in terms of both economic reconciliation and economic development,” he said.