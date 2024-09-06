BC's 'Marpole Rapist' granted full parole despite sexually abusing 11 women; public not informed

A Surrey man known as the "Marpole Rapist" has been granted full parole despite being designated a dangerous offender for sexually abusing 11 women between 1988 and 1991.Gary Jagur Singh, 68, was convicted in 1994 of four counts of sexual assault with a weapon, seven counts of sexual assault, eight counts of break and enter with intent, and three counts of robbery, and sentenced to indefinite incarceration.According to Global News, the Parole Board of Canada made its decision on July 3, 2024 after years of monitoring Singh's behaviour. He was granted day parole in 2006, but had it revoked two years later after being seen with a sex worker. In 2017, he was allowed to enter the community unaccompanied for short periods of time, and two years after that, day parole was reinstated.During a psychological risk assessment in 2019, it was determined that Singh had a moderate risk to reoffend, and maintained an attraction to non-consenting partners. He has not been assessed since. In its decision, the Board noted that experts had advised Singh's "sexual deviancy can never be cured, but it can be managed."When he was granted day parole the second time, the community was not notified, a decision which was decried by then-Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. "Our residents need to be told where this prolific sexual predator is residing in Surrey," he said. "That information should be made available immediately."Surrey RCMP argued Singh did not meet the threshold for a public notice, and it appears as though authorities have held that over as the Board did not reveal when he would be released, nor did they provide an updated photo.The lack of notice has impacted many members of the community, not least Singh's victims and their families. Eight of the women were attacked while in their own homes, while the others were ambushed on the street. Many were threatened with violence against them or their children.While Singh will soon be back in the community, he will have to abide by a long list of conditions, including a ban on contacting his victims or their families, refraining from alcohol and sex trade workers, adhering to a curfew, attending counselling, and reporting all intimate relationships and friendships with women. He has also been barred from travelling to Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.