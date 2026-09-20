BC's University RCMP adds low-frequency sirens drivers can hear and feel

University RCMP police vehicles are getting new low-frequency emergency sirens designed to alert drivers, cyclists and pedestrians with vibrations they can feel as well as sounds they can hear.The detachment announced the introduction of the warning technology to its police fleet, saying it is intended to improve safety for the public and emergency responders.Unlike conventional sirens, the low-frequency system generates deeper sound waves that produce noticeable vibrations.The technology will operate alongside traditional emergency sirens and is intended to provide an additional warning for people who may have difficulty hearing an approaching police vehicle because of vehicle soundproofing, headphones or other distractions.RCMP said the system is particularly useful at intersections and in densely populated urban areas, giving motorists, pedestrians and cyclists more time to recognize an approaching emergency vehicle and safely respond.“The University Endowment Lands is a unique environment with a high volume of pedestrians, cyclists, students, and motorists sharing the roadway,” said Const. Vahid Abolhassani.“When officers are responding to emergencies, every second counts. This technology provides an additional layer of awareness for road users and helps ensure our emergency vehicles are recognized as quickly as possible.”Detachment commander Staff Sgt. Matthew Wrobel said the new equipment is part of an effort to improve both public and police safety.“The deployment of this new siren technology reflects our commitment to public safety, officer safety, and adopting innovative tools that help our members respond effectively to calls for service,” said Wrobel.Residents around the University Endowment Lands may notice a deeper siren tone when RCMP vehicles respond to emergencies.Police reminded motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to remain alert when emergency vehicles approach and to safely yield the right of way when police vehicles have their lights and sirens activated.