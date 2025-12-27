News

BDC accused of politically driven loan approval as court allows counterclaim to proceed

The dispute centres on a $250,063 loan issued in 2018 to support construction of a wood pellet plant in rural Newfoundland.
BDC
BDCScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bank
Business Development Bank of Canada
BDC
politically-driven

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news