'BEACONS OF TRANSPARENCY': Trump announces RFK Jr. as incoming health chief

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon officially nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the role of the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).Kennedy since he stepped out of the presidential race to back up Trump in August has been eyeing up the job. He frequently releases videos on his social media and joins prominent podcasts to discuss vaccines, artificial food colouring and various chemicals found in food."For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," wrote Trump in making the announcement."HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country.".Trump said he has commissioned Kennedy to restore these US health agencies "to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research" and promised under RFK's watch, they will become "beacons of transparency."The president-elect promised his administration would "end the chronic disease epidemic to make America great and healthy again."In October, Trump hinted the job would go to Kennedy. Speaking at a rally in New York City, he told supporters if elected, he would let Kennedy “go wild on health,” “go wild on the food” and “go wild on medicines," per CNN.Kennedy has promised as head of the US health agency, he would "immediately" overhaul public health guidelines pertaining to vaccines, food safety and flouride. “President Trump has given me three instructions,” Kennedy told NPR after the election. “He wants the corruption and the conflicts out of the regulatory agencies. He wants to return the agencies to the gold standard, empirically-based, evidence-based, science and medicine that they were once famous for. And he wants to end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts on a diminishment of chronic disease within two years.”