Chinese bear

Chinese bear

 Courtesy YouTube

Visitors to the Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China could ‘bearly contain their comments, claiming one of the zoo’s sun bears was actually a human, in a bear suit.

A video of the bear went viral on YouTube, showing it standing tall on the edge of its enclosure, holding its paws by its side and seemingly observing the zoo's visitors for itself, reports the BBC. 

People viewing the video “questioned how the bear could stand so upright on slender legs, as well as the appearance of what looks to be skin bagging around its hips, some noting the similarity to those on an ill-fitting bear suit,” said BBC. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.