Bear 'incident' in Waterton sends two to hospital

A "serious incident" involving a bear has sent two people to hospital and closed areas in Waterton National Park.It not clear whether the bear involved was a black bear or grizzly."Parks Canada has issued an area closure for Crandell Lake and area (see map). A serious incident involving a bear has occurred in this area. This closure is in effect until further notice," Said Parks Canada on their Facebook site.The closure includes: Crandell Lake trail, all sections; Lineham trail; Crandell Lake backcountry campground; Former Crandell Mountain campground area; Canyon Church Camp area; adjacent backcountry areas including Crandell Mountain and Ruby RidgeBear’s Hump is open.."We can confirm that that the two individuals involved are in stable condition and recovering," said Parks Canada."The bear has not been located, and the species is unknown at this time. Parks Canada is further investigating the incident."