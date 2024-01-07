Beauty experts debate why Gen Z aging faster than millennials

Beauty experts have noted those belonging to Gen Z are aging more rapidly than Gen Y, better known as the millennial generation. Skincare routines, lifestyle and Botox have come up in the debate, which sparked on social media, catching the attention of professionals who have noticed the same trend. Millennials, born between 1980 and 1997, tend to have healthier diets and smoke less, have better knowledge of skincare and use less makeup and get less plastic surgery, compared to the younger generation, born between 1998 and 2012.“Overuse or unnecessary application of filler and toxins at a young age may affect the natural facial development, causing younger patients to look older than they are,” celebrity cosmetics doctor Dr Rasha Rakhshani-Moghadam told The Daily Mail. “Millennials generally have a heightened awareness of skincare and diet, compared to previous generations, often incorporating a more holistic approach to well-being,” Rakhshani-Moghadam said. “This shift involves a greater emphasis on preventive skincare practices and a focus on balanced diets."Moreover, Gen Z tends toward cosmetic intervention such as Botox. “It is not uncommon to see 18-year-olds with lip filler,' medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics Dr. Ross Perry told The Daily Mail. “Twenty-year-olds are having Botox and fillers, semi-permanent make-up in the form of eyebrows and lips, all of which combined can make you appear older, but actually once you start down this route, it's very hard to go back to being entirely natural, especially when the 'affirmations' start on social media.”"Combined with lifestyle and environmental factors, for example, it's become fashionable to have a tan again, so statistics have told us the use of sunbeds are on the rise, again not only are you putting yourself at risk of skin cancer further down the line, but also premature aging will be happening far quicker," Ross said. Aesthetics expert at Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic Amish Patel told the publication “lifestyle choices also have an impact on the aging process.”“Vaping, smoking, drinking excess alcohol, eating a poor diet, not wearing a high SPF all affect your skin, so if you are starting to develop bad lifestyle choices from a younger age, it makes sense that you are not going to age well into your thirties and above. Developing good skin care habits is important, but these don't have to be overly complicated or expensive for Gen Zers,” Patel said. “The exaggerated trend for overfilled cheeks and lips also distorts the face and masks the natural youthfulness you possess in your twenties. In fact, it can make you look a lot older than you actually are.”