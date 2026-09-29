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Beck calls on Saskatchewan government to make truth and reconciliation day a statutory holiday

Carla Beck and Scott Moe
Carla Beck and Scott MoeImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
Sask Party
Sask Ndp
Carla Beck
National Truth And Reconciliation Day
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Western Standard
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