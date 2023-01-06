Hockey
Courtesy of TSN

Canada won the World Junior Hockey Championship with an overtime goal, but post-game commentary by tournament MVP Connor Bedard became an important point of discussion after the game.

Dylan Guenther’s game-winner at 6:22 of overtime was his second of the night, giving Canada the gold despite blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 to defeat Czechia on Thursday. Captain Shane Wright also scored on his 19th birthday.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

gtkeough
gtkeough

Connor Bedard's mom & dad, sister as well, have a lot to be proud of. At 17, with his accomplishments, to show the character he does, speaks volumes. Personally I believe the press has overblown the interview via the young reporters question. Give her credit as well for realizing her mistake & quickly recovering. I'm sure she will learn & be better because of it.

