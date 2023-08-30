Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Halton Regional Police were really busy trying to get control of millions of bees on Wednesday morning, which had fallen off a truck onto a road in Burlington.
A pickup truck carrying boxes of bees on a big open trailer dropped them all.
Police arrived and told drivers to keep their windows up if they had to drive by the area.
Individuals wearing white beekeeper outfits were busy putting many boxes filled with bees back onto the trailer.
The police said that the pickup truck was carrying around five million bees.
“Thanks to the overwhelming response from beekeepers coming to help, we expect the scene to be clear in approx. 30 (minutes),” tweeted police on Wednesday morning.
“The majority of the bees have been safely collected and crates will be hauled away.”
