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Bell Canada announces massive AI data centre near Regina in $1.7 billion investment

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (far left) with the Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Jeremy Harrison, Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic, George Gordon First Nation Chief Shawn Longman and Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy announcing the construction of an AI data centre on the outskirts of Regina.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (far left) with the Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Jeremy Harrison, Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic, George Gordon First Nation Chief Shawn Longman and Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy announcing the construction of an AI data centre on the outskirts of Regina.Alexander Quon/CBC
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Saskatchewan
Energy
Scott Moe
University Of Regina
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Artifical Intelligence
Sasktel
Saskpower
Bell Canada
Saskatchewan Polytechnic
Scott Moe Government
Bell CEO Mirko Bibic
AI data centres
Bell AI Fabric
George Gordon First Nation
Shawn Longman

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