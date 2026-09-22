News

Belleville synagogue shooter dies in hospital

SIU says Sean Ward, 29, died Monday night; officer remains in intensive care
Sean Ward, 29, died in hospital Monday night
Sean Ward, 29, died in hospital Monday night
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Shooting
Public Safety
Antisemitism
Belleville
Jewish Synagogue
SIU
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news