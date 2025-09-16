Beloved Canadian author Robert Munsch approved for MAiD — daughter says he's 'not dying ... anytime soon'

Robert Munsch has revealed that he's been approved for medical assistance in dying, also known as MAiD.The beloved Canadian children's author was diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's disease four years ago, and though he is doing well now, that could change at any moment.In an interview with the New York Times, Munsch explained that he had been given the go-ahead by doctors shortly after his diagnosis, but that he was still unsure exactly when he'd call it quits. He told the outlet that he'd likely choose to go "when I start having real trouble talking and communicating."Under Canada's MAiD laws, he must be able to actively consent right up until the moment he passes on.Munsch spoke of his brother, who died a slow death as the result of Lou Gehrig's disease, and made it clear he does not want his own life to end in such drawn out, agonizing fashion. .In a post on Facebook, Munsch's daughter, Julie, set the record straight, making it clear that her father "IS NOT DYING.""Thanks to everyone and their well wishes, however, my father's choice to use MAID was in fact made 5 years ago," she explained. "My dad is doing well but of course with a degenerative disease it can begin to progress quickly at any point. The New York Times article is a great interview with my dad and nowhere does it say my dad isn’t doing well, nor that he’s going to die anytime soon!".The author's longtime publishers — Scholastic Canada, Annick Press, and Firefly Books — released a joint statement.."As proud publishers of Robert Munsch's beloved books, we are grateful for all the stories he's shared, including his own," they wrote. "We love you forever."The latter line is an homage the title of what is perhaps Munsch's most popular work, "Love You Forever." Countless children — and parents — in Canada and beyond were impacted by that book and the timeless message contained within its pages. "This New York Times article by Katie Engelhart offers a powerful glimpse into the man behind the stories, and we join those who have expressed profound gratitude for this chance to understand and connect with Robert Munsch in a new way," the publishers continued. "It's an incredibly generous act to open up like this, and it reminds us, once again, why Robert's work continues to touch many generations."