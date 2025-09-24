Beloved Edmonton doctor tragically passes away after mountain biking accident near Nordegg

Edmonton is mourning the sudden loss of Dr. Darren Markland, a highly respected intensive-care physician, who tragically died in a cycling accident on Sunday.According to the Rocky Mountain House RCMP, emergency services were called to the Black Mountain trail network near Nordegg in Clearwater County on Sept. 21 at approximately 12:41 p.m.Despite immediate medical attention, Markland succumbed to his injuries.He served patients at both the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the University of Alberta Hospital, earning admiration for his medical expertise and dedication to public health advocacy.Born and raised in Stony Plain, he attended Memorial Composite High School before pursuing medicine at the University of Alberta and completing his training at the University of Calgary.During the COVID-19 pandemic, he made headlines for being vocal about the pressures Alberta hospitals and medical staff faced..B.C. doctor says encroaching tyranny begs for prayer and resistance.He publicly called for stronger public health measures to slow the virus's spread and shared his concerns on programs such as Real Talk with Ryan Jespersen.He also ran a nephrology practice during the pandemic, which he eventually had to close due to exhaustion from long hours in the ICU.Reflecting on the decision, Markland told Global News at the time that, “I thought I could do it, until I couldn’t. I had to make a choice… it was because of two-and-a-half years of just getting pounded.”Colleagues and students remember him as a devoted mentor and tireless advocate who balanced the demands of medicine with a love of the outdoors, in particular cycling — which was a central part of his life.Tributes have poured in from across the province, honouring Markland’s tireless commitment and contributions to medicine, education, and public health.