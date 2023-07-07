Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Ben Cohen, a liberal activist and co-founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, burned a copy of the Bill of Rights outside the Department of Justice on Thursday to protest the treatment and incarceration of Julian Assange.
Assange, the 52-year-old Australian Wikileaks founder, is in a maximum-security prison in London awaiting extradition to the United States.
He faces an 18-count federal indictment for publishing thousands of classified documents and diplomatic cables in 2010 and 2011 related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Obama administration declined to prosecute Assange because it said his actions were no different than a journalist who publishes such information. But Assange was indicted under the Trump administration in 2019.
"Anything he ever published was the truth," Cohen said, according to the Washington Examiner. "And the truth revealed war crimes and government lies to the US Congress and to the people."
"Trump, in his war on journalism, shattered precedent and indicted a publisher for publishing the truth."
However, the Biden administration has stayed the course and continued Assange’s prosecution, much to Cohen’s regret.
“It’s outrageous. Julian Assange is nonviolent. He is presumed innocent. And yet somehow or other, he has been imprisoned in solitary confinement for four years."
"That is torture. He revealed the truth, and for that, he is suffering, and that’s why we need to do whatever we can to help him and to help preserve democracy, which is based on freedom of the press,” Cohen said during the demonstration, according to feminist organization CODEPINK.
“It seems to me that, right now, unless things change, and unless we change them, freedom of the press is going up in smoke.”
Cohen, who resigned as CEO of Ben & Jerry's in 1996, and Jodie Evans, co-founder of CODEPINK, were arrested by Homeland Security police after blocking an entrance to the DOJ building, according to WJLA-TV.
CODEPINK calls itself a feminist grassroots organization that works to support peace and human rights and end US wars and militarism. Cohen appeared in a video on the organization’s Twitter account.
"Here's the thing, there's no democracy without freedom of the press because the press is the only thing that can hold government accountable,” Cohen said, while burning the copy of the Bill of Rights."
"There's no freedom of the press as long as Assange is being prosecuted."
Ben & Jerry's caused a stink over Canada Day and the Fourth of July holidays with political messages on their ice cream condemning the white man for stealing indigenous land. That created a boycott and has cost the parent company billions of dollars in stock value.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(6) comments
well isn't that priceless....smh...
I can’t tell if WS is promoting B&J’s or trying to initiate a boycott! All of this is intentional noise meant to either distract, control or both. Ironically, it’s tied to a kernel of truth that is the idea that “journalistic integrity” and “independent, free press” are (at best) at risk of becoming relics of the past (or, more likely, never truly existed).
B&J’s stock price did NOT take a hit after making its posts on social media. Why is WS repeatedly spreading false information? Isn’t there a certain NDA that you could spend time and energy talking about? Always good at the easy, cheap shots that coddle your readers into believing you’re “one of the hood guys” but WS won’t walk the walk when it comes to JT’s true crimes.
What "true crimes" of JT's have been neglected and what coverage do you suggest?
Look into his NDA with a young Jane Doe whom he allegedly sexually abused while teaching at WestPoint? There’s BC court documents to support the allegation. Let’s find the young woman and crowdfund her NDA penalties to hear the truth! Interview previous students who attended then. Don’t forget the parents of students murdered after the fact. Why did the Globe and Mail can the story on election eve?
I may be wrong and in need of a new tin-foil hat, but the fact that the fake fact-checkers at Snopes can’t give it any worse than an “Unproven” rating should raise your suspicions as well.
[thumbup]
Any comment, Lee?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.