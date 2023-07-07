Ben Cohen defending Assange

Ben Cohen defending Assange

Ben Cohen, a liberal activist and co-founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, burned a copy of the Bill of Rights outside the Department of Justice on Thursday to protest the treatment and incarceration of Julian Assange.

Assange, the 52-year-old Australian Wikileaks founder, is in a maximum-security prison in London awaiting extradition to the United States.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(6) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

well isn't that priceless....smh...

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

I can’t tell if WS is promoting B&J’s or trying to initiate a boycott! All of this is intentional noise meant to either distract, control or both. Ironically, it’s tied to a kernel of truth that is the idea that “journalistic integrity” and “independent, free press” are (at best) at risk of becoming relics of the past (or, more likely, never truly existed).

B&J’s stock price did NOT take a hit after making its posts on social media. Why is WS repeatedly spreading false information? Isn’t there a certain NDA that you could spend time and energy talking about? Always good at the easy, cheap shots that coddle your readers into believing you’re “one of the hood guys” but WS won’t walk the walk when it comes to JT’s true crimes.

Report Add Reply
Lee Harding Staff
Lee Harding

What "true crimes" of JT's have been neglected and what coverage do you suggest?

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Look into his NDA with a young Jane Doe whom he allegedly sexually abused while teaching at WestPoint? There’s BC court documents to support the allegation. Let’s find the young woman and crowdfund her NDA penalties to hear the truth! Interview previous students who attended then. Don’t forget the parents of students murdered after the fact. Why did the Globe and Mail can the story on election eve?

I may be wrong and in need of a new tin-foil hat, but the fact that the fake fact-checkers at Snopes can’t give it any worse than an “Unproven” rating should raise your suspicions as well.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Any comment, Lee?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.