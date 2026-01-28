Ben Mulroney says Toronto needs new direction but won’t run for mayor

TORONTO— Ben Mulroney says he will not run for mayor of Toronto in the upcoming municipal election but argues the city needs a change in direction after years of rising taxes and development costs. According to the Toronto Sun, Mulroney made the remarks during a recent podcast appearance.Mulroney, a radio host on Global News Radio AM 640, said municipal politics is the level of government he feels most strongly about, but that he is not prepared to enter the race at this time.“I’ve always said the only thing I would ever run for would be mayor of Toronto,” Mulroney said while appearing on the Can’t Be Censored podcast with Travis Dhanraj and Karman Wong. He added that he recently launched his radio show and wants to continue his current role in public commentary..Rather than run himself, Mulroney said he plans to support Toronto city councillor Brad Bradford, who announced his intention to seek the mayor’s office last October.“There’s a good person running,” Mulroney said, adding that while former mayor John Tory had accomplishments in office, it may be time for a new approach at city hall.Mulroney has been critical of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure, particularly over tax increases passed since she took office following the 2023 by-election. Property taxes in Toronto have risen significantly since 2020, and development charges for new housing have also increased sharply over the past decade..Mulroney said those changes have contributed to affordability pressures in the city and could lead to higher voter engagement in the upcoming election.Chow has not confirmed whether she will seek another term, indicating she plans to decide after the city’s next budget is passed. Tory, who resigned in early 2023, has also not said whether he intends to return to municipal politics and currently serves as a commentator on Newstalk 1010.While ruling out a run for federal office, Mulroney also criticized recent national policies, saying voters are increasingly frustrated with the direction of the country.He said he wants governments to be judged on measurable outcomes rather than announcements, arguing that effective policy should be the focus at both the municipal and federal levels.