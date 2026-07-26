Berlin Pride attack leaves one dead as police kill suspect with Islamist ties

A celebration of gay pride in the German capital turned into a scene of chaos Saturday night after a van plowed into crowds at Berlin's Christopher Street Day festival, leaving one person dead and at least 16 others injured before the suspect fled the scene. German authorities later said they were searching for a man known to police through Islamist circles..Abdul Ballout was shot dead by police Sunday morning.The attack unfolded near Berlin's Tiergarten park as hundreds of thousands of people gathered for one of Europe's largest Pride celebrations. Witnesses said a white van drove into festival-goers shortly before 10 p.m., striking numerous pedestrians before crashing into a tree. Authorities later received reports that some victims may also have suffered stab wounds, although investigators said they were still working to establish the exact sequence of events.Berlin police said at least 16 people were injured, with several suffering life-threatening injuries. The city immediately cancelled the remainder of the Pride celebrations, including a scheduled concert near the Brandenburg Gate, as emergency crews flooded the area.Police spokesman Florian Nath confirmed investigators had identified a suspect who remained at large at the time of the initial investigation."The suspect is known to police," Nath told reporters. "He is known to us as a member of Islamic circles here in Berlin."He cautioned investigators had not yet determined the suspect's precise motive or fully established his role in the attack..German media later reported the suspect was a 21-year-old man and that authorities were treating the incident as a suspected Islamist terrorist attack, though investigators continued gathering evidence. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt described the incident as a likely Islamist attack, while prosecutors began examining whether federal terrorism charges would apply.Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner condemned the violence, calling it an assault on the city's values of openness and tolerance."For Berlin, this is an attack on everything our city stands for," he said, urging residents to cooperate with investigators.Christopher Street Day, named after the New York street where the 1969 Stonewall riots took place, is Germany's largest annual Pride celebration and regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of participants from across Europe.German authorities appealed for witnesses to submit photographs and video from the scene while a crisis hotline was established for families seeking information about loved ones. Security remained heightened across Berlin as the investigation continued.