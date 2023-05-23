Maxime Bernier

PPC Leader Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier announced an official People’s Party of Canada (PPC) policy to tackle pro-transgender laws that are part of an extreme radical “evil agenda” targeting women and children.

“The normalization of radical gender ideology will have a catastrophic impact on women and children if we do not reverse course soon,” said the PPC leader at a campaign press conference Tuesday in Winkler, MB.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(4) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Bernier, like Singh and Drunken Lizzy May, can say what ever they like, they will never close to the reigns of power, so like all good fringe party leaders, Bernier will play to his base. You do not win elections in Canada by not being a slight bit moderate in your policy, that’s just the facts, Bernier is likely to hand this solid conservative riding over to the Liberals or NDP, by splitting the vote, and maybe that’s what he wants? The guy is a walking talking exeample of making poor decisions, he had a temper tantrum and left the Conservative Party because he lost, he could be leader right now maybe even PM, but he took his ball and went home, he left classified info so his

Biker chick girlfriend could read it and got canned by Harper, went the Davos, and when he got busted, he blamed Harper for sending him, , the guy can’t win his own riding, yet he will split the vote in a riding he doesn’t live in, and

Likely hand it to the NDP.

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

Does anyone recall hearing any truthbombs such as this from O’Toole? Bergen? Pollievre? How did these three “leaders” vote on Covid policies? Did they support the Freedom Convoy? We need to think hard before blindly supporting the “other guys” outta rage against Trudeau’s lying liberals cuz if we don’t, we’re going to fall into a trap (again). And if your immediate reaction is “Well I don’t like Maxime because of ……”, question what it is you think you know; chances are, you were lied to (and that lie may have come from the Cons).

Report Add Reply
skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

I laud the courage. Indeed men are born men, women are born women. It is God's divine process. It is truth and this cannot be undone.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Max Bernier is the only politician in Canada with any balls or conviction and will speak the truth whether or not the CBC or the communists like it. Alberta would be lucky to have a politician with his guts, we sure don't have any now.

Report Add Reply

