Maxime Bernier announced an official People’s Party of Canada (PPC) policy to tackle pro-transgender laws that are part of an extreme radical “evil agenda” targeting women and children.
“The normalization of radical gender ideology will have a catastrophic impact on women and children if we do not reverse course soon,” said the PPC leader at a campaign press conference Tuesday in Winkler, MB.
Bernier said Canada is in the grips of transgender “madness.”
He tore a strip out of the establishment parties, including the “fake Conservatives” who support “disastrous” policies and trends that “contradict basic biological realities.”
“It is completely unacceptable that not a single elected MP is brave enough to stand up for women and children, and basic biological realities.”
“I have been speaking out against this madness for many years already, and I will continue to speak out against it in Parliament once I am elected MP for Portage-Lisgar.”
Bernier who is running in the June 19 Portage-Lisgar federal byelection said that if elected to power, the PPC would modify the Criminal Code to include:
• Outlawing the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and any form of bodily mutilation on minors with the goal of transitioning to another sex.
• Holding any person encouraging minors to transition criminally responsible for attempting to cause harm.
• Protecting women’s spaces — bathrooms, changing rooms, shelters, and prisons — from intrusion by biological men.
• Maintaining separate competitions for women in which biological men cannot participate in sports regulated and funded by the federal government.
• Overturning Bill C-4 passed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in 2021 that bans conversion therapy and criminalizes conversations.
• Enforcing 163.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code in to remove inappropriate pornographic content from schools and libraries.
• Abolishing federal programs that fund sex change operations for civil servants and prisoners.
“Radical trans activists are trying to destroy one of the key building blocks of a healthy society — the distinction between men and women,” said Bernier.
“Cultural fads like drag queen story hours promote this ideology among children and make it appear normal to identify as the other sex or as different invented genders.”
Books in schools and libraries “promote gender ideology and contain inappropriate pornographic images.”
“There is actually an article in the Criminal Code that says it’s illegal to make such images available to minors. Why is it not enforced?”
There’s no such thing as a transgender child, he said.
“Most boys and girls suffering from gender dysphoria simply grow out of it. Many suffer from other mental issues, such as autism, or are under the temporary influence of a phenomenon of social contagion.”
He pointed a finger at cultural Marxists, radical activists in the media, government, and schools that make “every effort to normalize toxic transgender ideology.”
“They teach children that stereotypes determine their gender, and if they do not fit into the traditional male or female gender roles, they encourage them to think they were born in the wrong body.”
“Children are never born in the wrong body. Children should be taught to accept themselves, not seek solutions through pharmaceuticals and medical procedures.”
Taking puberty blockers at a young age will transform their body and sterilize them for life. Sex change surgeries cause many complications requiring lifelong treatments, he said.
“More and more trans people who underwent such surgeries regret it later in life and want to ‘detransition’ but it’s tragically too late.”
Adults can choose whatever they wish regarding their sex and gender identification, he said.
Bernier also took issue with Bill C-16 passed in 2017 which added gender expression and gender identity to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.
Canadians who believe there are only two “immutable sexes and genders” must not be forced to adapt their “language and behaviour to accommodate woke gender ideology.”
Words like “woman and mother” are banned, replaced by “menstruating people and birthing people.”
“Women’s rights and security are being trampled to accommodate men pretending to be the other sex. As a result, women are encountering men in changing rooms and bathrooms.”
Since 2018, violent male criminals who self-identify as women with histories of sexual abuse are sent to women’s prisons.
“There is a particularly horrific case in British Columbia involving a man, Adam Laboucan, who raped a three-month-old boy when he was 15 years old.”
“He drowned a three-year old boy.”
Laboucan was pronounced Canada’s youngest violent sex offender and sent to prison at 17. He identified as a woman and changed his name to Tara Desousa.
He was transferred to Abbotsford BC’s Fraser Valley Institution for Women.
“This is a minimum-security prison with a Mother-Child Program.”
“It’s unbelievable that this can happen in our society today.”
Bernier is running in riding held by Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative Party leader, who stepped down in February.
Bernier, like Singh and Drunken Lizzy May, can say what ever they like, they will never close to the reigns of power, so like all good fringe party leaders, Bernier will play to his base. You do not win elections in Canada by not being a slight bit moderate in your policy, that’s just the facts, Bernier is likely to hand this solid conservative riding over to the Liberals or NDP, by splitting the vote, and maybe that’s what he wants? The guy is a walking talking exeample of making poor decisions, he had a temper tantrum and left the Conservative Party because he lost, he could be leader right now maybe even PM, but he took his ball and went home, he left classified info so his
Biker chick girlfriend could read it and got canned by Harper, went the Davos, and when he got busted, he blamed Harper for sending him, , the guy can’t win his own riding, yet he will split the vote in a riding he doesn’t live in, and
Likely hand it to the NDP.
Does anyone recall hearing any truthbombs such as this from O’Toole? Bergen? Pollievre? How did these three “leaders” vote on Covid policies? Did they support the Freedom Convoy? We need to think hard before blindly supporting the “other guys” outta rage against Trudeau’s lying liberals cuz if we don’t, we’re going to fall into a trap (again). And if your immediate reaction is “Well I don’t like Maxime because of ……”, question what it is you think you know; chances are, you were lied to (and that lie may have come from the Cons).
I laud the courage. Indeed men are born men, women are born women. It is God's divine process. It is truth and this cannot be undone.
Max Bernier is the only politician in Canada with any balls or conviction and will speak the truth whether or not the CBC or the communists like it. Alberta would be lucky to have a politician with his guts, we sure don't have any now.
