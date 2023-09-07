Maxime Bernier
Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier said Canada needs to protect its identity by deporting the Eritreans who fought each other in Calgary. 

“And when you import the third world, you become the third world,” said Bernier in a blog post. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(10) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Refugees and immigrants bring old world conflict and hared with them, into Canada. Deport them, if you can find them. It's time to shut the door to immigration and do proper vetting. Refugees from WW2 had to fulfill a one year contract, to pay back the Govt, for letting them into Canada. Many men worked in the mines of northern Canada. After that year was fulfilled, they could move where they wanted. Our current system is too lax. People need to placed around the country, and not all congregate in Ontario. Spread the misery around the country. Trudeau has destroyed Canada. What is our culture and what are our values ?

guest1343
guest1343

i agree with Mr Bernier. If they want to continue the blood feud from Eritrea, to Eritrea they should be returned.

northrungrader
northrungrader

How about all immigrants and refugees most join Canadian society by living the first 12 months in Ottawa so that Ottawa can weed out the bad apples? Ottawa doesn't care if unchecked immigration ruins Canada because they don't have to see it, smell it, or acknowledge it. They used the Emergency Act because working class Canadian citizens camped out inside their elite bubble, imagine what would happen if 500,000 new immigrants lived among them for 12 months?

Taz
Taz

Feel free to deport the blackface Liberals too. They are not Canadians.

rianc
rianc

I agree with that, these immigrants come to Canada and bring this with them and don't care about our laws. Ship them back to their rotten country. It will reduce the number of immigrants and improve the housing situation. We have too many immigrants now and none have the skills to help with anything except create more problems.

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup]

Amy08
Amy08

👍

eldon628
eldon628

I couldn't agree more!! And cartels, whether domestic or foreign when identified should be shot on site.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I'd vote for that. This sort of stuff needs zero tolerance and the full extent of the law.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]100% agree!

