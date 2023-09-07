People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier said Canada needs to protect its identity by deporting the Eritreans who fought each other in Calgary.
“And when you import the third world, you become the third world,” said Bernier in a blog post.
“We need to start getting serious about immigration in this country.”
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said on Tuesday charges are pending after a massive brawl broke out at an Eritrean cultural festival on Saturday, sending at least 10 people to hospital.
The CPS said it responded to an incident in Falconridge after rival groups, involving at least 150 people, went at it with bricks, baseball bats, and other items.
“The Calgary Police Service considers this to be a serious event and has dedicated resources to keep the peace,” said CPS.
WTF is going on in northeast Calgary??150 people of Eritean rival groups armed with sticks and throwing rocks at each other with disregard to property, police or anyone and anything else.No a peep from YYC's Mayor Jyoti Gondek.No a peep from Liberal MP George Chahal.#yyccc pic.twitter.com/hAcaEz8e5G— Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) September 3, 2023
Bernier started off by saying violence broke out in Falconridge over the weekend. He joked about if the rioters were violent white supremacists committing hate crimes against non-white people.
That was not the case. He said reality is not a leftist Netflix show.
He alleged mass immigration is “quickly destroying the beautiful country we once had.” It is becoming too obvious to ignore.
Calgary city council has been silent since the incident happened on Saturday. This is the same city council that held an emergency meeting after a pastor protested a drag queen story hour earlier this year.
When it comes to violent immigrants endangering innocent bystanders and property, council has no comment.
This is not limited to Calgary.
Similar violent clashes happened at Eritrean cultural festivals in Edmonton and Toronto. He asked why Canada is allowing violent young men into it.
He said the establishment politicians at all levels of government refuse to address mass immigration being the root cause of this turmoil. His solution is to send back these immigrants.
The PPC leader went on to say everyone involved in this riot should be rounded up and deported. He called immigration to Canada “a privilege, not a right, and these immigrants have clearly proven that they have no intention of embracing Canadian culture and values.”
If these rioters want to fight other Eritreans over Eritrean political conflicts, he said they can do that in their home country. Canada cannot continue to import large sums of immigrants who do not share Canadians values and identity and expect it to remain a civilized, sane society.
He called for people to stop having superficial, virtue-signalling about diversity and Canada being a country of immigrants. They cannot build and maintain a society with these meaningless platitudes.
He said there is one party that is willing to have these conversations and stand up to the elites and woke mob. That party is the PPC.
Bernier concluded by saying the PPC needs people’s support to make a difference in the next election.
“Elect our first MPs and start cracking down on mass immigration,” he said.
Refugees and immigrants bring old world conflict and hared with them, into Canada. Deport them, if you can find them. It's time to shut the door to immigration and do proper vetting. Refugees from WW2 had to fulfill a one year contract, to pay back the Govt, for letting them into Canada. Many men worked in the mines of northern Canada. After that year was fulfilled, they could move where they wanted. Our current system is too lax. People need to placed around the country, and not all congregate in Ontario. Spread the misery around the country. Trudeau has destroyed Canada. What is our culture and what are our values ?
i agree with Mr Bernier. If they want to continue the blood feud from Eritrea, to Eritrea they should be returned.
How about all immigrants and refugees most join Canadian society by living the first 12 months in Ottawa so that Ottawa can weed out the bad apples? Ottawa doesn't care if unchecked immigration ruins Canada because they don't have to see it, smell it, or acknowledge it. They used the Emergency Act because working class Canadian citizens camped out inside their elite bubble, imagine what would happen if 500,000 new immigrants lived among them for 12 months?
Feel free to deport the blackface Liberals too. They are not Canadians.
I agree with that, these immigrants come to Canada and bring this with them and don't care about our laws. Ship them back to their rotten country. It will reduce the number of immigrants and improve the housing situation. We have too many immigrants now and none have the skills to help with anything except create more problems.
[thumbup]
👍
I couldn't agree more!! And cartels, whether domestic or foreign when identified should be shot on site.
I'd vote for that. This sort of stuff needs zero tolerance and the full extent of the law.
[thumbup]100% agree!
