The time for a “common sense revolution” starts now, said People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxine Bernier, when he announced Friday he’ll run in Manitoba’s Portage-Lisgar by-election.

“This by-election is an incredible opportunity for us to elect our first ever PPC Member of Parliament,” said Bernier at a press conference in Portage la Prairie.

free the west
free the west

Max is the only one out there talking about issues that matter.

dieraci13
dieraci13

Godspeed Max! The only principled politician in Canada. Enough of the conservative cucks whining about splitting the vote. The conservatives have done NOTHING for anyone to the right of Mao. Max is 100% right and I pray he wins this byelection. He will do more for Canadians by himself than the entire CPC has ever done for Canada

Raz
Raz

Let's call an election now without Trudeau's agreement and I will vote for Max NOW.

fpenner
fpenner

Max didn’t even win his own riding. Voting for PPC accomplishes nothing other than handing votes to Trudeau. BTW, I am no fan of PP.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

whether you like the ppc or not, max and his party serve an important purpose in that they keep the cpc from lurching left....everyone knows that if the cpc selected that unctuous grifter charest to be its leader, they would have lost western canada to the ppc....so keep up the good work max and good luck

guest688
guest688

Far be it for me to give guidance to folks in Manitoba but here we go again... another French guy who thinks he knows what’s best for the west...

Hate to break it to you Max but the west is on an independence trajectory.... you are on the wrong page!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If Bernier hands this riding over to the Liberals or NDP sue to his vote splitting, will you PPC people finally pull the pin on this perennial loser? Or will you continue to support this clown in his vanity project of ruining the country because he had a temper tantrum when he didn’t win? FFS the guy is as dumb as they get, he for our smarted by Scheer, had a perfect opportunity, but was hooked up with some floozy and left too secret info laying around, had a temper tantrum and took his ball and went home, when if he stuck it

Out, he could be party leader or even PM right now, Bernier is a walking talking poor decision making machine.

dieraci13
dieraci13

FreeAlberta, you sound vaccinated. Keeping voting for losers that don't even try to stand up for anything is a surefire path to hell. At least Max isn't out here running drag queen story hours and voting to ban "conversion therapy" like these libtarded CPC "representatives" are.

The CPC stands for nothing but GET THE LIBS OUT, then they rule like libs, and conserve ABSOLUTELY NOTHING

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

I hope you win

