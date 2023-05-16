Bernier arrest

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier admitted to violating COVID-19 public health orders in a Winnipeg court Tuesday.

However, Bernier’s lawyer Alex Stiegerwald stressed the admission was not a guilty plea, the CBC reported.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

fpenner
fpenner

The same police that this author endorses and supports enforced these unscientific mandates. It makes a person wonder what they’d do if they were ordered to shoot Bernier. I have a good guess.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Mad Max makes me think of the saying "things can turn on a dime"

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.