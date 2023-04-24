Toronto airport

Over the last two months, travellers at Pearson have been experiencing long lineups, delays, and cancellations, which some blame on continuing COVID-19 restrictions and a labour shortage.

 Courtesy Jonathan Castell/CBC

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier and former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford have submitted written arguments in their appeal against the travel mandate after the Federal Court of Canada determined it was moot. 

“The federal government’s threat to reinstate the travel mandate should have been the deciding factor for the Federal Court to hear this case,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms-funded lawyer Allison Pejovic in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

jamessm
jamessm

The judges take their orders from the globalist ! we need to make our own rulings and get rid of these clowns

free the west
free the west

Good luck. The Charter is not fit for purpose.

dieraci13
dieraci13

It will fail, like every other covid overreach trial. The judges are all liberal appointees, there is no justice in Canada, aside from maybe "climate justice". Amazing how the checks and balances on government power in canada have totally failed in 3 years or less.

