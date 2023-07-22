Bernier Lorencz

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said it needs to win the Calgary-Heritage byelection as it is "fighting for you based on strong convictions and principles." 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said his party should win the Calgary-Heritage byelection because it is “fighting for you based on strong convictions and principles.” 

“My commitment to you, and our commitment to you, is we won’t change,” said Bernier at a Saturday rally in a vacant lot at the corner of Elbow and Southland Drives in Calgary. 

Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier said this byelection will prepare the PPC for the next election. 
Kelly Lorencz

Kelly Lorencz said he sent 47,000 PPC campaign flyers, ensuring every home in Calgary-Heritage had one. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Observant
Observant

They have the freedom to run. Voters also have the freedom to reject the narcissism of the PPC. They will never elect anyone anywhere, but like other occasions, they could help elect the NDP or Liberals. Any non-Conservative vote becomes a vote for the Liberals. The PPC is a hurtful distraction from the grave need of the times.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.