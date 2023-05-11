Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier

 Courtesy Maxime Bernier

Although he wouldn’t confirm or deny, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier said there’s a “huge possibility” he’ll run in Manitoba’s Portage-Lisgar byelection.

Portage-Lisgar is one of five federal ridings where byelections must be held.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If he runs in Bergens old riding he will be handing that riding to the Lib/NDP regime, by splitting the vote between the CPC candidate and himself, he will allow the Lib/NDP to slide up the middle. When will people realize, splitting the vote gets us a government no one wants. I’m beginning to think this is exactly these peoples purpose. Now is not the time to be doing this, if we truly want to rid ourselves of this plague of Lib/NDP communists, we need to rally around the party that has the best chance of doing so. The PPC isn’t it, the WIPA party isn’t it, other fringe parties are not going to save us, so we better wake up. This is exactly what Justin Castro and Jughead Singh want, a bunch of conservative leaning parties to split the vote while their candidates can win each riding with 30% support.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.