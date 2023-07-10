People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is betraying his base about mass immigration to pander to immigrants.
People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is betraying his base about mass immigration to pander to immigrants.
“This is so incredibly irresponsible and opportunistic!” said Bernier in an email.
Bernier started off the email by saying National Post columnist John Ivison wrote a column about how, while immigration doubt grows, Poilievre keeps the faith.
Ivison said on Wednesday Poilievre’s reasons for supporting high immigration numbers are not hard to fathom.
“Aside from the fact that his wife, Anaida, arrived in Canada as a refugee from Venezuela, Poilievre is competing for the support of the votes of many recent immigrants to Canada in the suburbs around the big cities,” said Ivison.
“Not surprisingly, they are very keen on maintaining high family reunification numbers.”
Ivison observed more people agree mass immigration is creating problems, and there are growing calls from policy experts for the Canadian government to not bring in 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025.
Of course, Bernier said the PPC was called racist by establishment parties for saying this years ago.
Ivison acknowledged a large proportion of Canadians, particularly Conservative supporters, would agree with Bernier on this issue.
Recent polls suggest about 40% of respondents think the Canadian government’s immigration targets are too high.
The PPC leader went on to say he is confused why Ivison is pleased Poilievre is not opposing mass immigration. He and Conservative MP Tom Kmiec (Calgary-Shepard) have criticized the Canadian government for not accepting enough immigrants and doing it too slow.
He said the PPC is the only alternative for people who want reasonable, sustainable immigration. It is important for all Conservative supporters to know about this.
Bernier called this issue “crucial for Canada’s future.”
“The PPC wants reasonable and sustainable immigration, so that immigrants integrate into our society instead of creating parallel societies and ghettos,” he said.
“We don’t want our country to end up suffering the balkanization and social disintegration that some European countries like France are experiencing today.”
Two submissions were made on June 3 to the Conservative Convention in Quebec City in September about reducing the number of immigrants let into Canada.
“Immigration and temporary foreign worker numbers should be reasonable, reflecting existing housing availability and costs, available infrastructure, and that does not harm wage levels and job opportunities for Canadians,” said Conservative member Ian Sargeant.
Sustainable Immigration Policy has been sponsored by the Eglinton-Lawrence, ON, Conservative Electoral District Association.
(7) comments
Pack it in Max, your soap box is kindling, you're a has been and well past your expiration date in Canadian politics.
He's right, and you NPC boomer conservative supporters are not very smart. PP wants endless, high immigration to canada because the only thing he cares about is the GDP and winning elections, like the soulless political vampire he is. He will change nothing culturally in Canada, he will probably make them worse even than Trudeau has. But the sheep will just mock Max, and continue to waste their votes on coke because they hate pepsi. They still get the same cola though.
You are a blithering idiot, whAt has Bernier accomplished in his political career? Absolutely SFA, he was given a prime cabinet position, and F’ed it up, he ran for COC leader and F’ed it up, took his ball and went home having a temper tantrum, started a new party for his own vanity, but if he simply waited could have become the Leader of the CPC, but because he left, he F’ed that up, has run in a bunch of elections and hasn’t even come close to winning any thing, went to Davos to speak, and when busted blames Harper(just like a liberal) for sending him, can’t even take responsibility for his own actions, Bernier is a grifter, living off of fools and suckers(yes you).
Now Bernier is getting Desperate . . . . he lost the Manitoba election cause he was just makin it up as he went . . . the PPC is officially now a dead horse after 7 years and Zero Results!
Go away Bernier, you grifter. How many times do people have to reject you, before you finally take the hint? You are unlikable and unelectable.
I trust Bernier. I stood beside him at a few protests in Edmonton, and wondered why we were no longer represented by politicians. We still pay taxes, and should not. I was hoping he could win in Manitoba a few weeks ago. I have relatives there, but the folk seem somewhat ill informed. Helena Guenther
Bernier.I trust you equally to JT...NOT one bit...
