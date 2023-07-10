Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier said Pierre Poilievre must be getting desperate. 

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is betraying his base about mass immigration to pander to immigrants. 

“This is so incredibly irresponsible and opportunistic!” said Bernier in an email. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Pack it in Max, your soap box is kindling, you're a has been and well past your expiration date in Canadian politics.

He's right, and you NPC boomer conservative supporters are not very smart. PP wants endless, high immigration to canada because the only thing he cares about is the GDP and winning elections, like the soulless political vampire he is. He will change nothing culturally in Canada, he will probably make them worse even than Trudeau has. But the sheep will just mock Max, and continue to waste their votes on coke because they hate pepsi. They still get the same cola though.

You are a blithering idiot, whAt has Bernier accomplished in his political career? Absolutely SFA, he was given a prime cabinet position, and F’ed it up, he ran for COC leader and F’ed it up, took his ball and went home having a temper tantrum, started a new party for his own vanity, but if he simply waited could have become the Leader of the CPC, but because he left, he F’ed that up, has run in a bunch of elections and hasn’t even come close to winning any thing, went to Davos to speak, and when busted blames Harper(just like a liberal) for sending him, can’t even take responsibility for his own actions, Bernier is a grifter, living off of fools and suckers(yes you).

Now Bernier is getting Desperate . . . . he lost the Manitoba election cause he was just makin it up as he went . . . the PPC is officially now a dead horse after 7 years and Zero Results!

Go away Bernier, you grifter. How many times do people have to reject you, before you finally take the hint? You are unlikable and unelectable.

I trust Bernier. I stood beside him at a few protests in Edmonton, and wondered why we were no longer represented by politicians. We still pay taxes, and should not. I was hoping he could win in Manitoba a few weeks ago. I have relatives there, but the folk seem somewhat ill informed. Helena Guenther

Bernier.I trust you equally to JT...NOT one bit...

