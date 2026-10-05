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BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: 2027 Calgary Stampede poster unveiled

Best Seat in the House, Keagan George
Best Seat in the House, Keagan GeorgeCalgary Stampede, Sydney Butters Photography
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Calgary
Calgary Stampede
2027 Calgary Stampede's poster
Calgary stampede 2027
Best Seat in the House
bull rider Hayes Weight
Alberta artist Keagan George
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Western Standard
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