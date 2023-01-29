Via Rail

Via Rail train at London, ON, train station

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Better passenger service would require VIA Rail to gain priority over freight traffic on main lines, the CEO of the Crown agency yesterday told the Commons transport committee.

“Railways dictate the priority,” testified Martin Landry, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

Drax
Drax

WEF's main agenda is to take away your wheels

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Not such a simple solution; The freight railways generate revenue on freight and passenger rail traffic substantially interferes with these operations on an already near capacity system. Note that rail is the most efficient means of movement by unit (steel on steel - least friction) and uses less energy per kilometer than almost any other form of freight.

A second issue is passenger rail traffic itself. How many will take a rail route when flights are vastly quicker. Short haul passenger traffic is expensive, in particular where population density is low. Who is going to pay for the required subsidies to maintain passenger rail?

VIA Rail is currently essentially a 'cruise on wheels' when west of Manitoba and subsidized in it's only real passenger operations in Southern Ontario/Quebec - essentially Eastern Canada (Quell surprise). Note the original west of Manitoba passenger rail routes and what occurred shortly after VIA was inaugurated and what ridings retained their passenger rail....

Short of massive government subsidies, passenger rail traffic outside of Canada's population centers is very expensive and requires a passenger oriented rail infrastructure. There may be a very few areas where an essentially short line rails service may be applicable. Bottom line; Who's going to pay for it?

Report Add Reply

