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BEYOND COLD: How Canada set North America’s coldest day on record

Coldest day; Snag, Yukon; 1947
Coldest day; Snag, Yukon; 1947ChatGPT
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Canadian History
Fort Vermilion
Snag, Yukon
Snag
Snag airport
North America’s coldest day on record
Canada's coldest day