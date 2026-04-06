'BEYOND REPAIR': Glenn Beck blasts Canada’s priorities after Air Canada crash, Artemis II moment

CALGARY — American conservative political commentator Glenn Beck is taking aim at Canadian political correctness involving the recent controversy surrounding Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau and a tweet from Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaking French.Speaking on his talk show, Beck pointed to the fallout surrounding Rousseau, who is now set to retire following criticism over an English-only message issued after the fatal March 22 crash involving one of Air Canada’s flights, as a prime example of the country having lost its sense of its priorities..Two pilots were killed and dozens were injured on Air Canada Flight 8646 at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after the aircraft collided with a fire truck during landing.Rousseau’s response sparked backlash, particularly given that one of the deceased pilots was a francophone and because of the company’s bilingual policies.“Their plane is still smouldering on the tarmac, they have no idea what's going on, and Air Canada and the Canadian government forced this guy to resign because he wasn't inclusive,” Beck said, adding that “Canada is beyond repair or damn close to beyond repair.“That’s how crazy it is,” he stated.He extended that criticism to Canada’s role in space exploration with the recent launch of the NASA Artemis II mission and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — one of the four crew members and the first Canadian ever to journey to the moon — pointing to an April 5 tweet by Carney which read, “the first astronaut in history to speak French while en route to the moon” and showed a video of Hansen speaking in French from the spacecraft..Beck dismissed the moment as trivial, arguing other countries such as the US or China don’t celebrate speaking their native language in space as a historic achievement.“This is not something to celebrate,” Beck said.“Did anybody say when the Chinese go up in space they’re the first people to speak Chinese? We never said that when we went to the moon... We're the first people to speak English in space. That's not a big deal.”Beck then turned to Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, reading a satirical article from The Babylon Bee that joked Hansen had been euthanized in space after a minor injury.“In accordance with Canadian law, the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission successfully euthanized Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen after discovering he had suffered a light bruise during takeoff,” Beck read.“A truly historic launch for everyone involved except for Hansen, who is now deceased. ‘No one should have to live with this kind of an injury,’ said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. ‘When I heard about the bumpy launch, I contacted NASA immediately to make sure that they put Colonel Hansen out of his misery right away.’”The conservative commentator added that while the article was “hysterical,” what was “so sad is it’s true,” citing how approximately 100,000 people have so far been euthanized under Canada’s MAiD program.“It is the fourth or fifth leading cause of death now in Canada, and they are celebrating it,” Beck stated.“They're going even deeper on this... You can go in for depression... That’s insanity.”