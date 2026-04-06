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'BEYOND REPAIR': Glenn Beck blasts Canada’s priorities after Air Canada crash, Artemis II moment

American conservative political commentator Glenn Beck is taking aim at Canadian political correctness involving the recent controversy surrounding Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau and a tweet from Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaking French.
American conservative political commentator Glenn Beck is taking aim at Canadian political correctness involving the recent controversy surrounding Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau and a tweet from Prime Minister Mark Carney discussing Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen speaking French.X screenshot courtesy of Glenn Beck
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Air Canada
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Nasa
Jeremy Hansen
Artemis Mission
Conservative
Mark Carney
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Glenn Beck
Michael Rousseau
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Glenn Beck MAID
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the babylon bee

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