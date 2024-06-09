BHP gives $1M to so Saskatoon hospital can ditch cassettes on its X-rays

A $1 million cheque from potash company BHP will allow a Saskatoon hospital to have clearer digital images and leave analog cassettes behind.Royal University Hospital Foundation and the potash company announced the donation will transform the way the most utilized diagnostic procedure — X-ray imaging — is done at Royal University Hospital (RUH).New state-of-the-art digital technology for RUH’s two busiest X-ray suites will replace outdated computer and lengthier cassette-based processes in use for almost 20 years at the hospital. This means medical teams throughout RUH will have instant access to higher-quality images allowing for quicker decision-making and treatment.Karina Gistelinck, BHP’s Asset President Potash calls the gift an honour.“BHP is honoured to help bring new state-of-the-art X-ray technology to RUH to support advanced care and ultimately save lives in the province,” says Gistelinck. “There is nothing more important than the health of our families and loved ones. We are proud to be part of the Saskatchewan community and to play a role in supporting the health and wellness of the broader community.”Health Minister Everett Hindley also welcomes the new equipment.“On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, I want to extend our thanks and gratitude to BHP for their generous donation that will help modernize the X-ray suites at the Royal University Hospital and will greatly benefit patients,” says Hindley.“Thank you also to the Royal University Hospital Foundation for their long-standing commitment and fundraising efforts to support medical excellence and advancements in care for patients at our province’s largest hospital. Announcements like this demonstrate the importance of a growing and prosperous economy that is able to support investment into essential services like health care.”Annually, RUH’s General X-ray Department sees 68,000 patients and performs approximately 81,000 exams in its three X-ray rooms, which includes the two being upgraded through the donation.X-rays are often the initial diagnostic resource requested by medical teams to help them assess, guide treatment, and monitor progress for a range of illnesses and injuries, for example, associated with emergency and trauma cases to planned orthopedic and various cancer surgeries.BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and Latin America.BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonisation, economic development, and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan.